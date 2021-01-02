New body of Feni Press Club formed

FENI, Jan 1: A new Executive Committee of Feni Press Club (FPC) for 2021 has been formed with Shawkat Mahmud (BTV) and Muhammad Arifur Rahman (Jamuna TV) elected (unopposed) president and general secretary (GS) respectively.

On December 30, the annual general meeting (AGM) of the FPC was held in a local restaurant.

The AGM was presided over by outgoing president Md Abu Taher Bhuiyan, and GS Arifur Rahman moderated it.

Other members of the committee are: Vice-President Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan (Saptahik Fenir Gourab), Joint GS Md Muhibbullah Farhad (Bangladesh Today) Treasurer Abdullah Al-Mamun (Dipta TV), Office and Publicity Secretary Nazir Ahmed Ratan (News 24), ICT Affairs Secretary Shahjalal Bhuiyan (Dainik Amader Arthaniti), and Sports & Cultural Secretary Atiar Sajal (Smay TV).

Besides, seven executive members, six general members and 13 associate members have been elected.







