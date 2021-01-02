Two murdered in two districts

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was shot to death in Teknaf Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Usman Shikder, 40, was the vice-president of Upazila Unit BCL. He was the son of Mohammad Ali of Kachubania Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants opened several shots on him at early hours in front of his home when he was going to mosque.

Hearing gunshots, locals rushed there and took him to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On-duty physician Ayub Hossain said he had died before he was brought to the hospital. Three bullet marks were found on his body.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed by his rivals in a clash over land dispute in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Kuddus Mia, 30, was a resident of Khagalia Village under Bholakut Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Kuddus Mia and his neighbour Mahibullah had been at loggerheads for long over land. As a sequel to it, Mahibullah along with his people attacked Kuddus Mia on the day, leaving him seriously injured.

He died on the way to Nasirnagar Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police Md Raich Uddin confirmed the incident.







