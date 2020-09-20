

Prices ease as onion laden Indian trucks start entering BD

The Indian government announcement that it would allow export of 25,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh on special grounds.

Onion prices decreased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg in the weak-end as prices declined in the wholesale and retail markets at a time the government is also taking preparation to start open market sale of onion in the city.

Local onion sells at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg on Saturday in the city down from Tk 100 and Tk 110 per kg when its prices spiraled from Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg in mid August. Meanwhile prices of Indian onion have also come down by a margin of Tk 10 selling at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg. Traders say its prices will further fall once regular Indian export resumes.

Sources in trading circles said Indian trucks carrying onion started entering the country though land ports. On Saturday, seven trucks entered Sonamasjid land port of Chapainawabganj at noon carrying 199 tonnes of onions.

Truck drivers say more than 300 trucks still remained stuck in Indian ports. Meanwhile, trucks on Indian side at Hili land port were also waiting to enter Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, visiting the kitchen market Saturday, this correspondent found Tomato prices further up selling at Tk 120 to Tk 140 per kg. Small cabbage and cauliflower were selling at Tk 30 to Tk 50 per piece, carrot was selling at Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg.

Bigger eggplants were selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 70 to Tk 90, green beans at Tk 60 to Tk 80, pointed gourd at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg.

Green chilies was selling at Tk 180 to Tk 200 per kg, snake guard at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg and leafy vegetables were selling at 20 to Tk 30 per bunch.

A retailer at Segun Bagicha kitchen Market said the price of vegetables has come down a bit but still staying up. Prices of some vegetables remain high due to rains and transport crisis.

Rice price increased by Tk 50 to Tk 60 per sack of 50 kgs while price of miniket rice further went up by Tk 100 a sack.

Standard Miniket quality miniket sold at Tk 52 to Tk 54 per kg while the fine variety sold at Tk 55 to Tk 56 per kg. Basmati rice sold at Tk 58 to Tk 60 per kg, Atap rice at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg and paijams at Tk 45 and 48. Besides, boiled rice sold at Tk 42 to 44 per kg.

Fish prices fell by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg. Rohita sold at Tk 250 to Tk 320 per kg, Katla at Tk 200 to Tk 300, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180.

The prices of meat were stable. Beef was sold at Tk 550 to Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.



















