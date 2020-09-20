Video
Sunday, 20 September, 2020
Female chromosomes offer resilience to Alzheimer's

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19: Women with Alzheimer's live longer than men with the disease, and scientists at UC San Francisco now have evidence from research in both humans and mice that this is because they have genetic protection from the ravages of the disease.
By virtue of having a second X chromosome, women get two "doses" of a protective protein from a gene that only exists on this female sex chromosome. Some people, both male and female, have an especially potent variant of this gene, which is called KDM6A, that gives them even more protection. But, because of the way sex chromosomes work-women have two X's, but men only have one-women have two copies of this gene churning out the protective protein.




The new study offers a first look at how sex chromosomes affect vulnerability to Alzheimer's. And it helps explain why women survive longer and with less severe symptoms than men during early stages of the disease, even when they have comparable levels of toxic Alzheimer's proteins in their brains.
"This finding challenges a long-standing dogma that women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer's," said Dena Dubal, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurology at UCSF and senior author of the study, published August 26, 2020, in Science Translational Medicine. Dubal is the David Coulter Endowed Chair in Aging and Neurodegenerative Disease, and a member of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences. "More women than men have Alzheimer's because they survive to older ages, when risk is highest. But they also survive with the disease for longer."
While much of a female's second X chromosome is "silenced" by an outer layer of non-coding RNA, a small number of genes escape this process, in both mice and humans, giving females twice the dose of the proteins coded for by those genes.
The researchers zeroed in on one of these active genes, KDM6A, which is already known to be involved in learning and cognition: when this gene malfunctions, it causes Kabuki syndrome, characterized by developmental delay and mild to severe intellectual disability.   -Science Daily



