Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:39 AM
India's August gold imports doubles to hit 8-month

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020

MUMBAI, Sept 2: India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to the highest level in eight months on an improvement in investment demand and as some jewellers restocked after New Delhi eased lockdowns, a government source said on Wednesday.
The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago, the source said. The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.
In value terms, August imports surged to $3.7 billion from $1.37 billion a year ago, he added.   -Reuters


