Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:40 AM
latest
Home Business

US factories grow in August for third straight month

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

WASHINGTON, Sept 2: American factories expanded last month at the fastest pace since late 2018, continuing a rebound from the coronavirus recession.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its manufacturing index climbed to 56 in August from 54.2 in July, highest since November 2018. Anything above 50 signals growth, and US manufacturing has been expanding for three straight months. The reading was bigger than economists had forecast.
As the pandemic and the measures meant to contain it paralyzed the American economy, the survey showed that manufacturing contracted in March, April and May before resuming growth in June.




The ISM reported that orders, production and export orders all grew faster in August. But the survey's measurement of hiring shrank for the 13th straight month. Fifteen of 18 industries reported growth in August, led by wood and plastics makers.
The survey measures the change in manufacturing activity, not the level of that activity. So even though factories are growing again, they have not regained the ground they lost in the spring, "Overall, the recovery in manufacturing has been swift, but levels of activity remain below the levels before the shutdowns," Contingent Macro Advisors said in a research report.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing survey committee, estimated that factories overall are 60per cent to 70per cent of the way back to pre-pandemic levels. Manufacturers, he said, are getting used to operating in pandemic conditions, imposing stricter safety guidelines to prevent infections. Some continue to struggle to get the supplies they need to meet demand.
The virus hit the overall economy hard in the spring. Gross domestic product - broadest measure of economic output - plummeted at a 31.7per cent annual pace from April through June, by far the worst three months in records dating back to 1947.   -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US factories grow in August for third straight month
India's August gold imports doubles to hit 8-month
Virus hits 2Q earnings of Russian carrier Aeroflot
Vistara partners with Japan Airlines for its Frequent
PIA terminates services of 74 employees
Dollar extends gains after US manufacturing data
Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India
Kyser Hamid BD Finance new CEO


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft