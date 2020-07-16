Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 July, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Sports

ManU 'on right track' as they hunt Champions league spot: Solskjaer

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

.LONDON, JULY 15: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side are "getting closer" to the standards demanded at Old Trafford as they focus on reaching the Champions League.
United conceded a late goal against Southampton on Monday to draw 2-2, ending a run of four straight Premier League wins.
The result left Solskjaer's men in fifth place in the table but they are assured of a top-four finish if they win their remaining games against Crystal Palace, West Ham and fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester.
The Norwegian boss said his message to his players ahead of Thursday's trip to Crystal Palace was to keep on doing what they had been doing and "trust yourselves".
"You're at a club where it always boils down to the last couple of weeks, or two or three games in the season anyway," he said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
"We've done fantastic since we restarted. We started with the draw against Tottenham of course but then had a great run. That little bit of a setback is a test for mentalities."
Asked if this was the best Manchester United team since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Solskjaer said: "I don't think that's my job to say... but of course we've played some good football, some enjoyable football.
"Now it is about consistency. We know we're privileged to play for this great club and represent this great club and there's a certain expectation on how we should play football and we're getting closer and closer to that type of team."
Solskjaer said his team, unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions, had made major strides during the 2019/20 campaign.
"We've come a long way in this season," he said. "I think we've hurried this process up by quite a distance with what we've done since we started this season."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd striker Rashford to receive honour for charity work
Woods cautious about return ahead of Memorial
AC Milan take up option to buy Denmark skipper Kjaer
ManU 'on right track' as they hunt Champions league spot: Solskjaer
What next for Man City after Champions League reprieve?
Drogba suffers fresh blow in bid to become Ivorian football chief
Black players allege 'racial divide' in South African cricket
Dukes cricket balls pass sweat tests


Latest News
Qatar World Cup to start at Al Bayt Stadium as schedule announced
US, Gulf nations issue sanctions on six targets for ties to Islamic State
Sahed sued by RAB-6 under Arms Act, Special Powers Act in Satkhira
As Canada nears zero Covid-19 deaths, officials fear reopening spike, US risk
Methane emissions rise nine percent in decade
Good opportunity to contribute for Bangladesh’s football: Paul
Shahed talked to Tareq Rahman over Skype: Information Minister
Time-bound actions to accelerate ADB-assisted project implementation urged
Biman, Novoair sign deal to carry each other's passengers
Govt doesn't want to produce educated jobless any more: Dipu Moni
Most Read News
Pathao co-founder Fahim Saleh found decapitated in New York apartment
Stress in banking job: Causes, effects and management
Regent group chairman Shahed arrested from Satkhira; Brought to Dhaka
Public transport to remain shut for 9 days ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll stands 2,457, with 33 more deaths
Faking C-19 test results and our image
Turkey-Bangladesh cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism
Bashundhara Group DMD Belayet dies
RMG sector begins to turn around
SSNs need to expand in response to C-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft