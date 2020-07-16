Video
AC Milan take up option to buy Denmark skipper Kjaer

Published : Thursday, 16 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, JULY 15: AC Milan confirmed on Wednesday they have taken up the option to buy Denmark captain Simon Kjaer from Spanish club Sevilla on a two-year deal.
The 31-year-old centre back arrived on a six-month loan in January, and has played 13 games in all competitions for seventh-placed Milan.
Kjaer has signed a contract with Milan until June 30 2022, worth a reported 3.5 million euros ($4 million).
He spent the first half of this season on loan at Serie A club Atalanta having also played for Italian clubs Palermo and Roma earlier in his career.
The Dane joined Sevilla from Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2017, and also played for French club Lille and VfL Wolfsburg in Germany.    -AFP


