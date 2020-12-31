Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 5:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Boucher highlights challenges for bowlers in times of Covid

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

CENTURION, DEC 30: Kagiso Rabada is not an automatic choice for South Africa in the second Test against Sri Lanka, according to coach Mark Boucher.
Rabada joined the South African bio-secure environment during the first Test after recovering from a groin strain but South Africa's leading fast bowler will need to be assessed carefully before being rushed into action when the second Test starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
"Because his name is Kagiso Rabada, we would want to play him but we've got to manage his loads," said Boucher.
"He's coming back from injury so we will just monitor his progress."
Speaking after South Africa's win over the Sri Lankans by an innings and 45 runs in Centurion, Boucher said the biggest challenge facing cricket teams in the times of Covid-19 was managing fast bowlers.
He said he had sympathy for opposite number Mickey Arthur who had to deal with two Sri Lankan fast bowlers breaking down during the Test.
"It's very difficult in these times to prepare," he said.
"We are having to think out of the box continuously to try and get our workloads up in order to bowl 20 overs a day. It's easier for batters to work on their fitness. You can do shuttles. But, it's difficult to bowl 20 overs in your back garden.
"You have to try to simulate a game situation. You might have to bowl 10 overs in the morning and then come back in the afternoon and bowl another 10 overs, and while you are busy waiting you walk around the field, trying to simulate what you would do in a game.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reports of extravagant party dent Neymar's improving image
Rooney leads Derby towards safety
Solskjaer sees Man Utd of old in late win over Wolves
Boucher highlights challenges for bowlers in times of Covid
Sri Lankan physio can't be blamed for players' injuries
Women cricketers excited to start practice again
WI players to undergo corona test for five times
Mominul unfazed by weakened West Indies team


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft