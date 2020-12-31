Rooney leads Derby towards safety

LONDRES, DEC 30: Championship leaders Norwich dropped points for the second time in four days as they were held 1-1 by struggling QPR while Wayne Rooney's Derby climbed out of the relegation zone by thrashing Birmingham 4-0 on Tuesday.

After losing 1-0 at Watford on Saturday, Norwich slipped up again as the visitors recorded a hard-earned point in a game of two penalties.

The Canaries were dominant throughout and looked as though they had won it when Teemu Pukki scored his 11th goal of the season from the spot with 15 minutes remaining, but were pegged back nine minutes later as Bright Osayi-Samuel followed suit for the visitors.

Swansea and Bournemouth have the chance to close the gap on Daniel Farke's men on Wednesday. -AFP







