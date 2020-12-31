

Mominul unfazed by weakened West Indies team

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder, limited-overs captain Keiron Pollars and other top players like Shimron Hatmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope are amongst the 10 players who opted out of the Bangladesh tour amid Covid-19 fears.

As per Cricket West Indies (CWI) Covid-19 policy any player can opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player's own safety fears or concerns. Such decisions will not impact their consideration for future selection.

The team however the CWI announced basically looks like a second string West Indies team. But that matters little for Bangladesh as Mominul said his side won't take anything guaranteed.

According to him, it is up to Cricket West Indies to decide which team they will send.

"There is no point in being surprised or shocked," Mominul said on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh will play with the same vigor as it was planned. Bangladesh will not change their style regardless of the strength of the opposition.

Mominul however refused to make a comment on the West Indies team.

"I don't think we have any thoughts about it, we don't have any reason to talk about it. Moreover, we will play against a West Indies team. We are not concerned about who is in the team and who is not in the team. We will follow our process and strategy," he pointed out.

"As I said earlier, we will stick to our strength and process. A professional team basically plays that way. There is no chance to think as to why the board sent this team. At least that's not what a professional team thinks. No matter which team you are facing off, as a professional team you have to give your hundred percent."

The following players declined the opportunity to tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears: Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.

The Caribbean side is due to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 for two Tests and three-match ODI series.

The West Indies will start their month-long tour in Bangladesh with a one-day practice game at BKSP on January 18.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second ODI is on January 22 at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will be held on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Before the two-match Test series, the tourists will play a four-day warm-up match which is at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on January 28-31. The first Test of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3-7. The second and final Test is on February 11-15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -BSS







