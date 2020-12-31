Video
Sri Lankan physio can't be blamed for players' injuries

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lankan physio can't be blamed for players' injuries

Sri Lankan physio Ajantha Wattegama was on toe throughout the first Test match in Centurion. However, he is not to be blamed for players' injuries, according to Dulan Kodikara, the Sri Lanka-born physio, who has been with the Australian players and following the performance of the national team with the same interest.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Australia, he says, "Just one man (Physio) can not be blamed or held accountable for these injuries. It is an easy thing to point fingers and play the blame game when injuries occur".
"The whole system and its implementation is to be held accountable. When the administration knew of the South African tour happening, they would have at least rested the key fast bowlers from being involved in the LPL. They should have conducted a fitness + bowling conditioning program to suit the longer formats of the game".
"Meticulous planning which includes regular screening and testing of the players will help to keep track of their ups & downs, risk to sustain injury, fluctuations of fitness and well being including mental health".      
"For all this to take place smoothly the sports science and sports medicine team not only needs experts and people with experience. They need systems to be in place. These practices have to be inculcated into a player when they are young, especially when the talent is identified and they are taken into a pathway program. If not these things may look/sound like "rocket science" to a lot of players. Especially a proper recovery (physical, social and psychological) + adequate supplements play a major role in minimising the injury risks", he further added.
"I reckon people shouldn't just blame Ajantha and wash their hands off. I certainly would not blame him or the team trainer without knowing the facts or what really happened behind the scenes, especially during the lead up to this Test series", he signed off.  
Rest day
Sri Lankan depleted players have got an additional day of rest because the Test match at Centurion finished within four days.
"The ground, where the players will train is not ready and our first training session before the second Test match will now be held on January 1", one of the responsible members of the support staff, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pretoria said.





