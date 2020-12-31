Video
WI players to undergo corona test for five times

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The West Indies players will have to undergo Covid-19 test for five times during their month-long tour in Bangladesh, a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official said.
BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said the board has already taken the initiative to complete the procedure in a smooth way.
The Caribbean side is due to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10.
"The players and team management have to give samples for corona as soon as they come to Dhaka," Dr. Chowdhury said here today.
"The second test will be on the third day, the third on the sixth or seventh day, the fourth in the middle of the series. And the fifth and last will be two days before they return to the country."
However, the visiting side can start practicing from the fourth day.
They are permitted to come to the venue from the fourth day and could practice amongst them till the seventh day. But in those periods they will not be given any net bowlers or support staff to aid their practice session.
"Net bowlers and support staff will also have to go through the corona test, which needs some time. Those who are negative will be able to bowl in the Caribbean net from the eighth day," Dr. Chowdhury added.
"Because we can't even allow a suspect to come in contact with them. Net bowlers will be tested in the same way. We will keep them out. After the seventh day, they will get a net bowler while practicing at the venue," he remarked.     -BSS


