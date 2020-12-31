Women cricketers excited to start practice again

The country's women cricketers are elated at the prospect of playing cricket again as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to arrange some home and away tours for them.

The training session of the women cricketers for the future cricket tournament is scheduled to start on January 3 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 forced Bangladesh women cricketers to sit idle throughout the year. They had just only an outing in International cricket in the year 2020 when they took part in the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in March. They returned empty-handed after losing all four matches.

However, 2021 looks to be a busier year for the Bangladesh women's cricketers as they are slated to take part in the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers in Sri Lanka from June 26 to July 10.

The qualifiers and the World Cup were supposed to happen this year but both events got postponed due to the pandemic situation.

"The prospect of playing some International cricket elates us indeed. It's been a long time since we played cricket," Rumana Ahmed said here today.

"I am not sure but I heard we will play a number of series at home and abroad in the next year. If so, it will be very good for us."

The national team has been without a head coach since Anju Jain left the post in June to join a local Indian team.

The BCB is close to filling the vacant place with former England Women's team coach Mark Robinson.

BCB director and Women's wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said the outcome will be known within a couple of days.

"We are very close to appointing him. But all the things are not finalized yet. It will take a couple of days hopefully," Nadel said.

"There is an important tournament coming up next year, ahead of that women's team will surely play some international series," he added.

Bangladesh was supposed to host the maiden ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup this year and BCB had taken steps to form the country's first Women'sU-19 team for it but ultimately that also got pushed back.

The cricketers shortlisted for the U-19 team got called up to the camp. -BSS





