Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020, 9:51 AM
latest
Home Business

SoftBank to sell $21 billion in T-Mobile shares

Published : Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

TOKYO, June 23: Japanese tech investment behemoth SoftBank Group said Tuesday it will sell T-Mobile shares worth over $21 billion as it sheds assets to shore up its financial health.
The move comes a month after SoftBank announced an eye-watering $8.9 billion annual net loss, hit hard by troubles with its unicorn investments including WeWork, as well as market plunges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
SoftBank Group, which holds about 24 per cent of the US telecom carrier, said it will sell up to 198.3 million of more than 300 million shares in a transaction involving the telecom firm itself.
The exact price of the sale will be determined later Tuesday during US trading hours, SoftBank said.
T-Mobile shares closed Monday at $106.60, suggesting the sale would net SoftBank over $21 billion.
Deutsche Telekom AG, which already holds a 43-per cent stake in the mobile firm, will have the option to buy an additional 101.5 million shares from SoftBank, the Japanese firm said.
The series of planned transactions would leave SoftBank Group with less than one per cent of the US carrier.
The Japanese firm said the move was a part of its plan to sell up to 4.5 trillion yen ($41 billion) of assets within a year from March to reduce debts, as the firm faces financial storms including global market selloffs and soured investments.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard says missing $2.1 bn never existed, rips up earlier accounts
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms
American Airlines seeks $3.5bn in new financing
Brazil issues new guidelines for meatpackers as Covid-19 pandemic ravages plants
Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain in latest effort to tackle Covid-19 fallout
SoftBank to sell $21 billion in T-Mobile shares
IBBL Mymensingh zone holds special business development confce
Padma Bank launches ‘Work from Home’ software


Latest News
Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19
China-India border clash stokes contrasting domestic responses
Oil edges lower as US stockpiles grow more than expected
EU may bar American travellers as it reopens borders
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
People's lives on grave risks due to wrong steps in tackling virus: Rizvi
Amazon announces $2 billion climate pledge fund
Govt likely to test one lakh coronavirus samples every day: DGHS
Number of operating Canada, US oil and gas rigs fall
'Red Zones' in four more district areas, general holiday declared
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 3 held in Malaysia with Yaba pills worth Tk 1.5cr
Country reports 43 deaths, 3,412 cases in 24 hrs
Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrims for Hajj
23rd June: A day of an amazing contradiction
Rice and Rise of Bangladesh
DSCC ready to enforce lockdown: Mayor
Man City crush depleted Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting
Covid-19: Prompt measures only can save our future
WHO: Lack of leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting pandemic
Probe body on mask mess up fails to act
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft