IBBL Mymensingh zone holds special business development confce

Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised special business development conference virtually on Sunday.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of the bank addressed the conference as special guests.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, AAM Habibur Rahman and Md. Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, MohammedShabbir, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G M Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, senior executive vice presidents also addressed the conference.Presided over by Muhammad Solaiman, head of Mymensingh Zone, head of branches under the zone attended the conference. -UNB