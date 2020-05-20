SL cricketers to begin 'Group Residential Training' from June 1





According to the sources, Ministry of Sports (MOS) has issued a 12-page guide lines (seen by this reporter) in five different phases for different athletes and the cricketers will be put in Phase 4, titled as "Group Residential Training with the coach and supporting staff at the venue".

Two venues in Colombo are shortlisted for the purpose and they will train either at Colombo Cricket Club (CCC) or SSC ground. Players will be residing in a hotel and will not be allowed to go home during the entire duration.

During the period of training transport provider will also be considered as team member and will not be allowed to travel home but to reside at the same accommodation.

Ministry of Sports has recommend minimum 10 and maximum of 15 number of players (and supporting staff together) in this Phase 4 category.

Payers will be asked to avoid shaking hands.

















