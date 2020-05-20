Mashrafe should retire now: Ottis Gibson

Video
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020, 11:22 PM
Published : Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson said that the former captain Masrhafe should retire now from international cricket and try to find out a new role to help the cricket of the country.
Mashrafe recently said goodbye as the captain of Bangladesh. In the last series against Zimbabwe, Mashrafe appeared for the last time as the Tigers' captain. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Tamim Iqbal as the new captain of ODI side.
The 36-year-old pacer failed to prove his old form in the World Cup in England in 2019. He only managed a single wicket in eight games. As per popular belief, Bangladesh cost a lot in the World Cup due to the failure of Masrhafe as a bowler.
Despite being criticized due to his lean show in the international cricket, the right-arm pacer didn't reveal his plan to call his time. Newly-appointed Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson believes, Mashrafe might it difficult to have a place in the head coach's plan for Bangladesh team.
"I think Mashrafe should pass his vast knowledge to the young guys. But it doesn't require to be in the field to do so. Masrhafe can pass his experience in other ways as well. He should find out that way," Ottis told the media recently.
"Russell (Domingo) is now planning to build a team for the future. I don't think he is considering a place for Mashrafe in his future plan. It is probably the time for Mashrafe to retire from international cricket," he added.
Gibson also said like any other coaches around the world, Russell is also planning to build a good team who can offer a good play in the next World Cup in 2023.
"We have many young guys in the pipeline. We should give them some chances to be considered for the future. We have Shafiul (Islam) Taskin (Ahmed), Saifuddin, Ebadot (Hossain), Khaled (Ahmed) and Hasan (Mahmud) in our team who are yet to get the chance in a regular basis," Ottis further told the media.




According to Ottis, Bangladesh need to give more chances to the young pacer in order to get expected success while playing abroad. He said: "The young Bangladeshi pacers have skills but they are lacking experience. They hardly get the chance to bowl for a long time in the home, but the scene is different while playing abroad. We need to give them more chances so that they can prepare well for the future." UNB


