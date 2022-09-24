Video
Saturday, 24 September, 2022
Home Back Page

UGC to strengthen monitoring effort

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

The implementation progress of the various the public universities' development projects are ongoing in the country. The progress of it is not satisfactory.  
For this reason, Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that monitoring will be increased to complete the projects on time.
The RDP review meeting of the project titled Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) expansion of infrastructure and academic activities held at the UGC on Thursday, where member of the planning and development department of the commission, Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir said.
Alamgir said that most of the public universities are not completing the development projects on time, so the implementation time and cost are increasing. To get out of this situation, it is important to start and finish the work on time.
UGC Director of Planning and Development Department (Additional Duty) Mohammad Makchudur Rahman Bhuiyan chaired the meeting, where Vice-Chancellor of KUET, Prof Dr  Mihir Ranjan Halder, Director (Planning and Development) Prof Dr Sobhan Mia, Chief Engineer Engr ABM Mamunur Rashid, Project Director Dr Zulfikar Hossain, Deputy Director of UGC Roksana Laila along with related officers of UGC and University were present.
Project director Dr Zulfikar Hossain presented the details of the project on the expansion of infrastructure and academic activities of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology.
Implementation of the project which will cost Tk 838 crore to expand KUET infrastructure, curriculum upgradation and research development began in 2018. Within the project, new buildings, student halls, teachers and staff residential buildings will be constructed.  
Besides, underground power lines will be installed in KUET and green boundary will be constructed and modern scientific equipments will be purchased.


« PreviousNext »

