AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya

AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Hasan Mahmud and hundreds of leaders, activists and its associate bodies gathered in front of the party office at Bangabandhu Avenue to "resist BNP from creating any anarchical situation "centring the mass procession in the city on Friday. photo : Observer