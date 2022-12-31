Video
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:39 AM
Juba League man killed over land dispute in Pabna, 5 injured

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

PABNA, Dec 30:  A Juba League leader was hacked to death and five others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over occupying a piece of disputed land in Pabna's Chatmohar upazila on Friday.
Anisur Rahman Anis was vice-president of Parswodanga Union Juba League, and son of late Akbar Ali of Prabhakar Para village in the upazila. Anis was 50.
Locals rushed him to the upazila health complex, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The injured are Jakirul Sarker, Badrul Islam, Aslam Hossain, Nahid Hossain, and Monsur Rahman. Jakirul, admitted at Pabna General Hospital, is said to be in critical condition.
Locals said there was a longstanding dispute between Anis and one Aynal Haque over ownership of the land in question.
On Friday morning, Anis started building a fence around it. The barbaric clash was triggered as when Aynal and his men tried to stop the fence from being put up. The injured come from both sides.
Jalal Uddin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatmohar Police Station, said that three people were detained immediately for interrogation.    -UNB


Juba League man killed over land dispute in Pabna, 5 injured
