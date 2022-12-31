Video
Dengue: 14 new patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Fourteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning.
The official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 281 as no death was recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the new patients, six were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 8 outside it, said DGHS. A total of 349 dengue patients, including 165 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The DGHS has recorded 62,335 dengue cases and 61,705 recoveries so far this year.     -UNB


