Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Nearly 1,700 journos killed over past 20yrs: RSF

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past 20 years, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
The two decades between 2003 and 2022 were "especially deadly decades for those in the service of the right to inform", said the Paris-based media rights campaigners.
"Behind the figures, there are the faces, personalities, talent and commitment of those who have paid with their lives for their information gathering, their search for the truth and their passion for journalism," RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.
Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work as a journalist, accounting for "a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total", RSF said.
They are followed by Mexico (125 killed), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81) and Somalia (78).
The "darkest years" were 2012 and 2013, "due in large measure to the war in Syria". There were 144 killings in 2012 and 142 the year after, the report said. This peak was "followed by a gradual fall and then historically low figures from 2019 onwards".
But deaths increased again in 2022, in part because of the war in Ukraine. So far this year, 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021.
Eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. This compares to a total of 12 media deaths there over the preceding 19 years.
Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media, after Russia itself, where 25 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.
"Since (President) Vladimir Putin took over, Russia has seen systematic attacks on press freedom -- including deadly ones -- as RSF has repeatedly reported. "They include Anna Politkovskaya's high-profile murder on 7 October 2006," the rights group said.
Elsewhere in Europe, Turkey was ranked third most dangerous, followed by France "as a result of the massacre at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in 2015".
Reporters run the greatest risks worldwide in areas where armed conflict has occurred.
But, RSF stressed, "countries where no war is officially taking place are not necessarily safe for reporters and some of them are near the top of the list of those where killings have occurred. "In fact, more journalists have been killed in 'zones at peace' than in 'zones at war' during the past two decades, in most cases because they were investigating organised crime and corruption."
The Americas accounted for almost half of journalist murders, many in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Honduras. "America is nowadays clearly the world's most dangerous continent for the media," RSF said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nearly 1,700 journos killed over past 20yrs: RSF
Dengue: 14 new patients hospitalised
The Ganatantra Mancha brings out a mass procession in the capital as part of the simultaneous
Juba League man killed over land dispute in Pabna, 5 injured
DMP tightens security noose in, around Dhaka on eve of 31st night
AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya
10-km Ctg Expressway opens in May
Bengali shines in North America


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft