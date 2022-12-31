DMP tightens security noose in, around Dhaka on eve of 31st night

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandoker Golam Faruque has said tight security was ensured in and around the capital on the eve of the 31st night.

"Law enforcement agencies are ready to face any untoward situation centring the New Year celebrations, although no security threat has emerged," he told the government news agency, BSS, in Dhaka on Friday.

The DMP chief said the law enforcers will deal with iron hands if anyone wants to create any untoward situation centring the 31st Night.

Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain said that all sorts of security measures have been taken across the country, including Dhaka, to mark the New Year as well as 31st Night.

"The security system has been developed to face any kind of unpleasant circumstances. Dog squads, bomb disposal units and other plainclothes security personnel will also be deployed to ensure security of the city dwellers as well as common people," he said. "We have been working to thwart any kind of militant activities," he said.

Earlier, Home Minister said all bars will remain closed for 24 hours from 6:00pm on December 31 to 6:00pm of the next day to avert untoward incidents.











