Bengali shines in North America



Musician Dorin Molly Gomes with her husband Ranazit Mazumder

Dorin Molly Gomes used to wake up by listening to various ragas-- Bhairav, Bilawal, Kafi, Kalyan, Khambaj and many more at her Old Dhaka house during 60s at her childhood time, where famous people like Ajit Roy, Ashraful Alam, Fazle Khoda, Abu Teher, Andru Keshor, Samar Dash, Bashir Ahmed, Apel Mahammud used to come to accompany his music lover father Lawrence Gomes ( Divisional Engineer, T&T), who himself was a tabla player. She grew up in a cultural and diversified environment that made her to be humanist and nurtured the liberal thoughts that led her towards an intellectual journey since her childhood.

Her husband Ranazit Mazumder is a director of the Sargam Academy and a cultural activist who, along with his wife, is tirelessly working to spread Bengali culture for the last 12 years. Banani Mallick, a reporter of the Daily Observer, explored this couple to know their musical activities by visiting their Sargam Music Academy very recently, located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. However, besides her musical career Principal Gomes is also a Homeopathic doctor Excerpts are here:

The Daily Observer: Please share the beginning of your journey in the world of music.

Dorin Molly Gomes: My father was a true music lover. I got support and inspiration from him and later I had been connected with different legendary musicians (Guru), through academic learning such as from Bulbul Lalitkala Academy (BAFA) and Chhayanaut. Over here I got connected prominent musicians like Ostad PC Gomes, Ostad Phull Mohammad, Ostad Rema, Ostad Fazlul Haque, Kasob Lai Kashari, Ajit Roy, Ohahidul Haque, Sanjida Khatun, Dr Mridul Chakraborti, Rezwana Chowdhury Banna, Murad Ali, Shazed Akbor, Iqter Omar and many others. I was also involved in teaching at the Chaturango (A musical platform) and a regular artist in Bangladesh Radio and Television. Later became a member of Shapla Saluk Ashor (Radio Club) developed by Fazle Khoda to enhance the musical initiatives. I also founded "Jatio Shishu kishor Chakro" with the help of others fellows and performed musical shows, poems, dramas in the national TV and radio.

The Daily Observer: This is a noble work you are doing in Montreal, could you please share your motivation behind this noble work.

Dorin Molly Gomes: My motivation is the new generation of Bengali Canadian children who are our future but hardly speak and read Bangla language but now very eagerly they are learning Bangla songs. Even they write Bangla songs in of English and French letters as they are unable to read and write Bangla. Their enthusiasm moves me to do more work in the journey of music.

The Daily Observer: Who is your special target?

Dorin Molly Gomes: I do target our young children based in Montreal. They are our future trailblazers, who can hardly speak Bangla. Even many Bengali families do not speak Bangla. It means the Bangla language is not being practised anymore in this environment. I do put efforts on these children to teach them Bangla, its significance in history, as a language, its struggle through music.

The Daily Observer: Music has always had a strong ability to change the situation, would you share your opinion from the perspective of Montreal?

Dorin Moliy Gomes: In Montreal, diversified cultures are being

nurtured. I have created a platform where various people got together, we exchange our Bengali culture, tradition, inheritance with other nations. Over here we not only have Bengali people but also have students from other languages. We also arrange various programmes targeting important days including, Independence Day, Language Day, Pahela Falgun, Bengali New Year), Victory day, Mother's Day and many more. I strongly believe that this festive event created an opportunity to get connected with culture of other nations and also disseminate our pride, centring our culture and tradition in Canada.

The Daily Observer: We came to know that you have written lyrics and composed music, would you share?

Dorin Molly Gomes: I have written songs and composed. My husband also written some song and poems. These songs actually are the expression of our emotion centring our beloved homeland Bangladesh, its natural beauty, its historic struggle such as "We are disciples of Sargam, we belong with each other and make bond with harmony and truth." But of them, I do give emphasis on patriotic songs that I think is the uniqueness of my musical journey.

The Daily Observer: Did you get any cooperation from the Canadian government?

Dorin Molly Gomes: I do receive heartfelt cooperation from the Canadian Federal and Quebec provincial government and every year I do receive certificates from the government as a gesture of appreciation of my musical initiatives over here. For example: Mary Deros, City Councillor inaugurated the 11th founding anniversary of Sargam Music Academy very recently. Andres Fontesilla ,MP, was also present during this programme. My academy is also being recognized with the Canadian Cultural Ministry. Canadian Federal Minister Mrs Elanye Jolly, Marc Millar, David Lamitte and also many more MPs visited our academy time to time. Also the Prime Minister of Canada, Justine Trudeau sent his Appreciation Massage (Certificate) in our Anniversary programme.

The Daily Observer: How is the response you have received so far? And please share the inner message of your songs and initiatives?

Dorin Molly Gomes: I do receive heartfelt cooperation not only from the Canadian government and Bengali community but also people from diversified communities, for me that's a great achievement. The inner message of my songs is that we have to create an eternal journey towards infinity through music and culture, religion, and different opinions. We are under the same umbrella.

The Daily Observer: What is your future plan?

Dorin Molly Gomes: In future, I want my music academy to be extended to other parts of the country. Yes, right now we are teaching students how to sing pure classical songs, modem songs, Tagore and Nazrul songs, French and English songs, playing guitar, violin, tabla, piano, dance and also teaching Bangla language. We have now 9 teachers in our academy with one famous Hindi Classical teacher. I want to see its manifestation in a bigger shape.

The Daily Observer: Thank you.

Dorin Molly Gomes: Thank you.











