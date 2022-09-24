2 die in separate Dhaka road accidents

Two people have died in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Shobujbagh and Shahbagh.

The victims have been identified as Marium Begum, 38, and Md Sohel, 37. The accidents occurred on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Marium was critically injured when she was run over by a vehicle as she tried to cross the main road next to the Dhale Jamme Mosque in Basabo around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Shobujbagh Police Sub Inspector Md Faruk Hossain. Passersby rescued Marium and took her to Mugda General Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. -bdnews24.com

















