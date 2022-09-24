Fugitive accused arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday said to have detained a fugitive wanted in the 2014 murder of a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader in the city.

The accused has been identified as Md Iqbal Hossain Tareq, 38, who hailed from Chandpur district.

The RAB personnel conducted a drive at South Keraniganj in the city and nabbed Iqbal on Thursday night, said RAB-3 Additional Superintendent Bina Rani Das.

On January 23, 2014, Mahbubur Rahman alias Rana, then vice-president of Ramna Thana BCL, was murdered by his rivals, including Iqbal, at Maghbazar in the city following a dispute over cable TV business.

Iqbal went into hiding soon after an FIR for murder was filed at Ramna Police Station on January 24 of the same year against some unidentified people.

Police had earlier arrested Kamrul Islam, the owner of Swift Cable Limited and seized weapons from his possession.