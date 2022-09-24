Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BCL Leader  Murder

Fugitive accused arrested

Published : Saturday, 24 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday said to have detained a fugitive wanted in the 2014 murder of a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader in the city.
The accused has been identified as Md Iqbal Hossain Tareq, 38, who hailed from Chandpur district.
The RAB personnel conducted a drive at South Keraniganj in the city and nabbed Iqbal on Thursday night, said RAB-3 Additional Superintendent Bina Rani Das.
On January 23, 2014, Mahbubur Rahman alias Rana, then vice-president of Ramna Thana BCL, was murdered by his rivals, including Iqbal, at Maghbazar in the city following a dispute over cable TV business.
Iqbal went into hiding soon after an FIR for murder was filed at Ramna Police Station on January 24 of the same year against some unidentified people.
Police had earlier arrested Kamrul Islam, the owner of Swift Cable Limited and seized weapons from his possession.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive accused arrested
UGC to strengthen monitoring effort
2 die in separate Dhaka road accidents
US announces more than $170m for Rohingyas in and outside Myanmar
BSCE re-launches pre-opening session from 9:25 to 9:30am from Sept 25
Will give reply to Sawon’s killing by ousting AL govt : Fakhrul
BD, Cambodia likely to sign FTA to promote bilateral trade
Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line 74pc completed: BR


Latest News
Russia to spend $600 billion on Defence and security by 2025
Pound hits 37-year low below $1.12 as recession fears grow
BNP wants to create anarchic situation in country: Amu
PM to address UNGA focusing on ensuring world peace
Is BNP involved in deep conspiracy, Nanak questions
26 dead in Iran as unrest continues
BNP vows to take Shaon murder revenge
77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria after leaving Lebanon
US higher education aspirants get valuable insights at university fair
Political stability attracts Saudi companies to invest in Bangladesh: Saudi Envoy
Most Read News
School girl slaughtered after rape in Noakhali: One held
Schoolgirl murdered after rape, tutor among three arrested
Japan to lift Covid restrictions on foreign tourist arrivals
US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats
60 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Syria
Afghanistan becomes the only country denying education to girls
PM attends Biden's reception in NY
Bangladesh, Cambodia likely to sign FTA
Sabina receives warm reception in Satkhira
Breaking the cultural norm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft