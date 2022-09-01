

UKBCCI holds AGM and Election

The elected committee was announced in the election as below: President - Dr M G Moula Miah, Senior Vice President- Muhammad Jamal Uddin, Vice President - Pabel Kadir Chowdhury, Director of Financial Affairs - Kamru Ali, Director of Legal Affairs - Barrister Anawar Miah, Director of International Trade Affairs - Rohema Miah, Director of Membership and Public Affairs -Saiful Alam

The Board took the opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and offered their thanks to the former President, Nazmul Islam Nuru for his hard work and dedication during an unprecedented period due to the pandemic. They also paid tribute to fellow Directors who have vacated their previous positions.

Nuru welcomed the new President Dr M G Moula Miah and said that he will remain as an active member standing side by side with his colleagues. He believes that the organisation remains very strong with its leadership team and is confident that the UKBCCI will continue to be even more successful in the coming years.

Former and founding President Bajloor Rashid MBE praised the outgoing President N I Nuru for a successful period as President and stated that as we are in a time of uncertainty and amidst efforts towards economic recovery the UKBCCI is at the heart of business and will do its part.

The newly elected President Dr Moula Miah said that it is the time for UKBCCI to move forward and continue to play an active role in securing new business and maintaining and supporting existing businesses.

The audience observed one minute silence to pay tribute to the late Directors of UKBCCI Mr M A Rouf and Mr M A Gani.

UKBCCI has made valuable representation and contributions to the UK Bangladesh business community both in the UK and in Bangladesh and endeavour to continue their participation to advise and seek the best help and guidance from the relevant government ministers and departments.









The UK Bangladesh Catalysts of Commerce and Industry (UKBCCI) Annual General Meeting held at their London HQ, Montefiore Centre recently. This coincided with the election of directors to board positions. There was a full agenda, covering the work and successes of the organisation as well the presentation of annual accounts. Rohema Miah acted as the Election Commissioner and successfully conducted the election process, says a press release.The elected committee was announced in the election as below: President - Dr M G Moula Miah, Senior Vice President- Muhammad Jamal Uddin, Vice President - Pabel Kadir Chowdhury, Director of Financial Affairs - Kamru Ali, Director of Legal Affairs - Barrister Anawar Miah, Director of International Trade Affairs - Rohema Miah, Director of Membership and Public Affairs -Saiful AlamThe Board took the opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and offered their thanks to the former President, Nazmul Islam Nuru for his hard work and dedication during an unprecedented period due to the pandemic. They also paid tribute to fellow Directors who have vacated their previous positions.Nuru welcomed the new President Dr M G Moula Miah and said that he will remain as an active member standing side by side with his colleagues. He believes that the organisation remains very strong with its leadership team and is confident that the UKBCCI will continue to be even more successful in the coming years.Former and founding President Bajloor Rashid MBE praised the outgoing President N I Nuru for a successful period as President and stated that as we are in a time of uncertainty and amidst efforts towards economic recovery the UKBCCI is at the heart of business and will do its part.The newly elected President Dr Moula Miah said that it is the time for UKBCCI to move forward and continue to play an active role in securing new business and maintaining and supporting existing businesses.The audience observed one minute silence to pay tribute to the late Directors of UKBCCI Mr M A Rouf and Mr M A Gani.UKBCCI has made valuable representation and contributions to the UK Bangladesh business community both in the UK and in Bangladesh and endeavour to continue their participation to advise and seek the best help and guidance from the relevant government ministers and departments.