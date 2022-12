ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz along with Dhaka Stock Exchang













ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz along with Dhaka Stock Exchange Managing Director (Acting) M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, ONE Bank AMD Abu Zafore Md. Saleh, high officials of DSE and ONE Bank, inaugurating DSE sub-branch under its Principal Branch at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Tower, Khilkhet, Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: Bank