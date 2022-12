AIBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman inaugurating its 208th branch

















Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman inaugurating its 208th branch at Maijdee Court, Noakhali, on Wednesday. Additional Managing Director S M Jaffar, Noakhali Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Golam Jilani Didar, bank officials and invited guests are also present there. photo: Bank