Stocks continue to rise on the last trading day of 2022

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday the last trading of the outgoing calendar year and the week, as the investors continued to buy prospective shares.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 10.99 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,206. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 3.13 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 1,358. Among other indices, DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 1.10 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 2,195.

Another important indicator of the market, DSE turnover rose to Tk 345.7 crore from Tk 269.5 crore on Wednesday. Of the issues traded, 60 advanced, 107 declined, and 187 did not see any price movement.

Intraco Refueling Station Ltd was topped on Thursday. Tk 17.16 crore shares of the company were traded. Genex Infosys Limited is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 12.32 crore. Orion Infusion's shares of Tk 10.94 crore have come to the third position in the top list of transactions.

Other top-listed companies include Munnu Ceramics, Bashundhara Paper, Bangladesh Shipping, Orion Pharma, Anwar Galvanizing, Navana Pharmaceuticals and Eastern Housing Limited.

The closing price of Islami Commercial Insurance was Tk 25.60 on previous business day on Wednesday. After trading on Thursday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 28.10. The share price of the company increased by Tk 2.50 or 9.76 per cent.

Other top gainers on the DSE include We Network 9.59 per cent, Orion Infusion 8.74 per cent, Kohinoor Chemical 8.20 per cent, Anwar Galvanizing 7.75 per cent, Navana Pharma 5.52 per cent, Agni Systems 5.02 per cent. per cent, Desh General Insurance rose by 4.50 per cent, Aramit Limited by 4.20 per cent and Chartered Life Insurance by 3.89 per cent.

Tallu Spinning Mills Limited share price fell the most on this day. The closing price of Tallu Spinning on Tuesday was Tk10 on the previous working day. After trading on Thursday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 9.90. The company's share price fell by Tk 0.10 or 1 per cent.

Other top decliners on DSE include Renwick Yajneshwar 0.99 per cent, Eastern Lubricants 0.99 per cent, Libra Infusion 0.99 per cent, CAPM BDBL 0.99 per cent, Northern Islami Insurance 0.99 per cent, Rahim Textiles 0.99 per cent. 98 per cent, Prime Textiles 0.98 per cent, Beech Hatchery 0.97 per cent and Savar Refractories 0.97 per cent.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 33 points. Tk 34.2 crore has been traded in the market. 36 of the 158 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 28 have decreased and the prices of 94 have remained unchanged.











