Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise on the last trading day of 2022

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday the last trading of the outgoing calendar year and the week, as the investors continued to buy prospective shares.
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 10.99 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 6,206. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 3.13 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 1,358. Among other indices, DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 1.10 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 2,195.
Another important indicator of the market, DSE turnover rose to Tk 345.7 crore from Tk 269.5 crore on Wednesday. Of the issues traded, 60 advanced, 107 declined, and 187 did not see any price movement.
Intraco Refueling Station Ltd was topped on Thursday. Tk 17.16 crore shares of the company were traded. Genex Infosys Limited is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 12.32 crore. Orion Infusion's shares of Tk 10.94 crore have come to the third position in the top list of transactions.
Other top-listed companies include Munnu Ceramics, Bashundhara Paper, Bangladesh Shipping, Orion Pharma, Anwar Galvanizing, Navana Pharmaceuticals and Eastern Housing Limited.
The closing price of Islami Commercial Insurance was Tk 25.60 on previous business day on Wednesday. After trading on Thursday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 28.10. The share price of the company increased by Tk 2.50 or 9.76 per cent.
Other top gainers on the DSE include We Network 9.59 per cent, Orion Infusion 8.74 per cent, Kohinoor Chemical 8.20 per cent, Anwar Galvanizing 7.75 per cent, Navana Pharma 5.52 per cent, Agni Systems 5.02 per cent. per cent, Desh General Insurance rose by 4.50 per cent, Aramit Limited by 4.20 per cent and Chartered Life Insurance by 3.89 per cent.
Tallu Spinning Mills Limited share price fell the most on this day. The closing price of Tallu Spinning on Tuesday was Tk10 on the previous working day. After trading on Thursday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 9.90. The company's share price fell by Tk 0.10 or 1 per cent.
Other top decliners on DSE include Renwick Yajneshwar 0.99 per cent, Eastern Lubricants 0.99 per cent, Libra Infusion 0.99 per cent, CAPM BDBL 0.99 per cent, Northern Islami Insurance 0.99 per cent, Rahim Textiles 0.99 per cent. 98 per cent, Prime Textiles 0.98 per cent, Beech Hatchery 0.97 per cent and Savar Refractories 0.97 per cent.
At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 33 points. Tk 34.2 crore has been traded in the market. 36 of the 158 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the prices of 28 have decreased and the prices of 94 have remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s key economic challenges
Asif Iqbal Mahmud named top young taxpayer
Vietnam reports strong economic growth at 8pc
Stocks continue to rise on the last trading day of 2022
Berger proud partner of Dhaka Metrorail project
Govt to train 15,000 officials for smart BD
ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz along with Dhaka Stock Exchang
AIBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman inaugurating its 208th branch


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft