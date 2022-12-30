Video
Govt to train 15,000 officials for smart BD

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The government will provide training to 15,000 officials on advance technologies to enhance their skills befitting to smart Bangladesh.
Of them, 10,000 officials will get training on advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and the remaining 5,000 on cyber security, said a press release.
Recently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard on between Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division and Government Employees Management System (GEMS) of Ministry of Public Administration (MoPA) at the conference room of MoPA.
Project Director of EDGE Dr Muhammed Mehedi Hasan and GEMS Programme Director Md. Abdur Razzak put initials on the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
Team Leader of GEMS Programme Dr. Md. Abdul Mannan and Deputy Director Md.
Doulatuzzaman, Deputy Project Director of EDGE Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan, Team Leader of Digital Leadership Academy (DLA) Dr Mahfuz Shamim were, among others, present on the occasion.
Addressing the function, Senior Secretary of Ministry of Public Administration Mohammad Mesbahuddin Chowdhury said the MoU signed here today will create an opportunity for the government officials to take training on advanced technologies.
The aim of this training is to develop skills of the government officials befitting to smart Bangladesh, he added.
Dr. Abdul Mannan said the target of the training is to achieve three things, such as enhancing skills of government officials on advanced technologies like AI, IoT, provide public services to the citizens quickly and ensure security of the digital systems of government offices and uninterrupted services.    -BSS


