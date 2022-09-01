Video
Thursday, 1 September, 2022
Business

Nagad gets BB’s initial nod for NBFI licensing

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday decided in principle to give letter of intent to Nagad for formation of a non-bank financial institution named Nagad Finance PLC as part of a process of getting a mobile financial service (MFS) license.
The BB made the decision at a board meeting held, BB officials said. Earlier on February 15, BB    allowed non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) and government entities, alongside banks, to operate MFS.
Previously, only banks could operate MFS by opening subsidiary entity. Nagad had applied to the central bank for an NBFI license so that it can operate MFS as a subsidiary of the NBFI to avoid violation of rules.
Once Nagad gets the NBFI license, it can open subsidiary to operate MFS as per BB rules. As per the approval, Nagad will form the NBFI company as per the company act.
The paid-up capital of the NBFI must be at least Tk 100 crore and its directors cannot be loan defaulter and not to have undisclosed wealth.
After complying with all the conditions as per the company act and Bangladesh Bank's rules and regulations, the NBFI would submit the papers to get license for operating NBFI services, BB officials said.
The central bank has renewed the interim license of Nagad for the fifth time to September 30 as the Bangladesh Post Office is yet to form a subsidiary to run the MFS.
Nagad had applied for the NOC to BB in early 2020 after launching its service on March 26, 2019 as a service of the Bangladesh Post Office without taking a license or NOC from the central bank.
In the past one year, the number of MFS accounts in the country increased by 2.62 crore to 17.86 crore from 15.24 crore. MFS started its journey in 2011 with the launch of Rocket which is a Dutch-Bangla Bank's mobile financial service.


