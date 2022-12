Asif Iqbal Mahmud named top young taxpayer

Great Wall and CHARU Ceramic Ind. Ltd Deputy Managing Director Asif Iqbal Mahmud has been nominated for the prestigious 'tax card' facilities as the prominent entrepreneur topped the list of young taxpayers (below 40 years) for the FY-2021-2022, says a press release.The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has handed over the tax cards to Asif Iqbal Mahmud on 28 December 2022 for highest contributions to national exchequer from respective levels.