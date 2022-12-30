Berger proud partner of Dhaka Metrorail project

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) is a proud partner of the Dhaka Metro Rail project, supplying both industrial and decorative paints to this historic milestone, says a press release.

Berger supplied all paint-related materials to the Uttara Depot. Additionally, in all stations from Uttara to Motijheel, Berger supplied and helped in the paint application process.

Starting from the base construction with Berger Fosroc Limited construction chemicals to the building completion with decorative and protective coatings, Berger has been a part of the entire metro rail construction process.

Moreover, all the coatings applied on the metro rail (MRT Line 6) project are premium. All the stations have been coated with Berger's Luxury Silk Emulsion and High-build Anti Dust Epoxy Coating.

Berger Managing Director Rupali Haque Chowdhury said: " Dhaka Metro Rail comes bearing exceptional benefits! Berger is extremely proud to be able to participate in the construction process of a project of such magnitude! Everyone has worked very hard to turn this project into reality!"

It is noteworthy that Berger is the only company that got the work order directly from the contractor. Furthermore, Berger was also involved with the authority to supervise the paint application work and other technical support.











