32 banks hold more than Tk 1,000cr non-performing loan each

More than half the banks operating in the country held more than Tk 1,000 crore in classified loans each till June this year as the government has failed to rein in businesses from becoming loan defaulters.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, 32 banks held more than Tk 1,000 crore in defaulted loans each and six of them accounted for more than Tk 5,000 crore in classified loans each. There are 60 banks operating in the country.

As of December 2020, twenty banks had held more than Tk 1,000 crore in classified loans each. As of June 2022, there were 16 banks whose 10 per cent or more of total outstanding loans became classified.

The volume of defaulted loans in the financial sector soared by Tk 26,000 crore in the past financial year 2021-22 despite a relaxed loan repayment opportunity amid the Covid pandemic. The amount of defaulted loans soared to Tk 1,25,257 crore in FY22 against Tk 99,205 crore in FY21, according to the BB's data.

Mustafizur Rahman, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, said the government must give priority to controlling non-performing loans in the banking sector as it was raising risks for depositors, banks and macroeconomic indicators.

The BB has allowed up to four members of a family for remaining directors in a bank for the maximum nine years, which goes against what the central bank should do, he said.

As of June 2022, twelve banks were holding 58 per cent of the total defaulted loans in the banking sector as banks mostly failed to attain any significant progress in recovering loans. The 12 banks held total Tk 73,238 crore in classified loans.

Experts said that scams and irregularities in issuing loans were the major reasons for the high NPL in most of the banks. They said such policy supports encouraged good borrowers to become defaulters while willful defaulters stayed away from paying back.

Banks' liquidity and profitability are under pressure due to large amount of the classified loans as most of their income derives from the interest on performing loans, they said.

As of June 2022, scam-hit Janata Bank held the highest defaulted loans of Tk 17,263 crore, which is 24.9 per cent of the bank's total outstanding loans. Sonali Bank has the second highest, Tk 12,125 crore, in defaulted loans which is 17.7 per cent of its outstanding loans.

Agrani Bank, held the third highest defaulted loans of Tk 10,557.72 crore, representing 17.23 per cent of its outstanding loans. State-owned BASIC Bank's defaulted loans stood at Tk 8,249.23 crore which is 58.86 per cent of the bank's outstanding loans and Rupali Bank's defaulted loans stood at Tk 6,465.63 crore, accounting for 17.26 per cent of its outstanding loans.

National Bank held the highest defaulted loans at Tk 9,394 crore. Islami Bank at Tk 4,510 crore, AB Bank's at Tk 4,345 crore, Padma Bank's at Tk 3,950 crore, One Bank at Tk 2,793 crore Bangladesh Krishi Bank at Tk 2,625 crore IFIN Bank's at Tk 2,327 crore United Commercial bank at Tk 2,052 crore, Al-Arafah Islami Bank at Tk 1,988 crore, First Security Islami Bank at Tk 1,985 crore,

