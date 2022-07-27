Video
Seminar on CMA as a Career held in Bogra

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Business Desk

To help capacity building of the youth population of the community through selecting more productive educational path, a career counseling seminar on "CMA as a Career" was held at Govt Azizul Haque College Bogra recently, as a part of the promotional activities of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB), says a press release.
Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, President of ICMAB spoke in the seminar as Chief Guest.In his speech, ICMAB President highlighted several aspects of the CMA Profession including the benefits of having a CMA degree in the achievement of the highest echelon in the organizational hierarchy.
Vice President of ICMAB Mr. Imtiaz Alam FCMA and Secretary, ICMAB Mr. A K M Kamruzzaman FCMA also spoke on the occasion. Prof. Tafizur Rahman presided over the program. Professor Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, Director, Academic Affairs Division of ICMAB spoke in the seminar as the Resource Person. Mr. Md Ibrahim Hossain, Head of Marketing Department, Govt. Azizul Haque College anchored the program.
Prof. Md. Shajahan Ali, Principal, Govt Azizul Haque College expressed sincere gratitude towards ICMAB for organizing such a program and requested ICMAB to organize such programs on a regular interval. Vice Principal Prof. Abdul Qader also present in the program and motivated students in becoming proud professional cost and management accountants of Bangladesh.
Chairpersons of different departments, faculty members, and a good number of students from the faculty of Business participated in the program and raised several queries to learn about the CMA program.


