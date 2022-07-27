Video
Int’l recruiting agency BGL Overseas reaps growth thru imo

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Business Desk

BGL Overseas Ltd.-BGL Overseas, a popular recruiting agency based in Dhaka, has registered remarkable growth after joining 'Channel', a free broadcast platform for service and information introduced by popular instant messaging app imo.
BGL Overseas is a government-approved recruiting agency in Bangladesh, which is involved in the recruitment and supply of manpower from Bangladesh to different companies based in the Middle East and Asia, says a press release.
BGL Overseas was doing okay, but their business was also affected by the pandemic. Abdullah Al Mamun, their Marketing Manager, decided to connect with imo Channel to explore further possibilities. Within a very short period of time, their business experienced a quick rise. BGL Overseas joined imo Channel this May to try it and tap into more potential candidates.
After the agency was officially verified by the imo team, their account got customized menus enabling potential clients to contact them conveniently, more importantly, their services got huge traffic boost from imo. Within only 2 months, the amount of closed deals of this Marketing Manager increased by around 50% as there was a huge boost in the number of their followers, which reached nearly 13,000. On an average, the number of migrant workers who reach out to BGL Overseas through imo Channel every day is around 50, much more efficient than other digital platforms.
. Abdullah Al Mamun from BGL Overseas said, "We were looking for a good platform to connect to our target clients in a direct way. Ever since we connected with imo Channel, we witnessed a significant rise in our engagement with the job seekers, because our target clients are already on the platform and could call us directly on imo without fees and not through other agents, which has helped us experience meteoric growth in terms of business."    
Currently, there are huge opportunities for Bangladeshis to work overseas, but it often remains unexplored owing to lack of proper information. imo Channel has proved to be a powerful tool in this regard as through this feature. Currently on imo, there are around 10 million Bangladeshi users who work in the Middle East. imo is committed to serving all migrant workers by providing them with necessary and authorized services.
Migrant workers will be able to get relevant and authorized information about overseas job opportunities, salary, employers, companies, job requirements and other necessary details through imo Channel. This free flow of information on imo Channel is helping job seekers make informed decisions.
In the future, imo will be partnering with leading recruiting agencies to create an ecosystem where migrant workers can avail different authorized services at affordable prices and look for their dream jobs from the comfort of their homes. Interested companies can contact the imo team via [email protected] to reach better achievements and boost its industry.


