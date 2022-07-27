Video
Huawei debuts Cloud solutions for carriers

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Business Correspondent

Huawei brings first suite of global scenario-based cloud solutions for carriers. Director of Huawei Carrier IT Marketing & Solution Sales Chen Xuejun announces this new solution in an online summit named Win-Win Innovation Week recently in China.
These solutions focus on monetizing networks, innovating services, and optimizing operations to help carriers embrace cloud transformation and growth acceleration, says a press release.
With advances in 5G, cloud computing, big data, and edge computing, cloud transformation has become the future of telecom carriers. According to Gartner, carriers around the world will increase their investment in cloud transformation at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% in the next five years.
Huawei has distilled its over three decades of telecom experience and cloud expertise into the following key factors for carrier cloud transformation: first, the selection of a transformation strategy by factoring in a carrier's own advantages; second, the planning of a transformation path considering data security, system stability, and service agility; and third, the selection of a trusted, experienced, and competent partner for win-win collaboration.
First, Network + Cloud expands the scope of network monetization. Huawei's network insights and cloud-network collaboration solutions enable carriers to expand their service and market boundaries for maximum network value. For enterprise customers in China, Huawei Cloud provides a Cloud + Network + Security deployment solution to expand the coverage of traditional solutions with integrated ICT for a multiplier boost in value.
The Win-WinoHuawei Innovation Week is held from July 18 to July 21 in Shenzhen, China. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5.5G, green development, and digital transformation to envision shared success in the digital economy. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/winwin-innovation-week.


