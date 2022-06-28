Raushan returns, to stay at hotel

Chief patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa) and Leader of the Opposition in parliament Raushan Ershad has returned home from Bangkok after undergoing treatment for about eight months.

But she did not go to her residence at Gulshan in the capital. She was taken directly from the airport to a hotel in Gulshan where she will stay till July 4, said family sources.

According to the sources, Raushan wants to take part in the budget session of the National Assembly scheduled on June 30. Then she will go to Bangkok again for treatment.

The plane carrying the JP leader landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12:30pm on Monday, JaPa presidium member Golam Moshi confirmed to The Daily Observer, adding that hundreds of leaders and activists of the party thronged the airport to welcome their leader.

Raushan's son Rahgir Al Mahi Saad Ershad and his wife Mahima Ershad have also returned to the country along with her. Saad Ershad said, "Alhamdulillah Ammu is fine. A nurse from Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok has also come to look after Ammu."

According to the sources concerned, Raushan's physical condition has improved a bit, but she is still very weak. She is suffering from various old age complications.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of her return to the country after about eight months, several thousand JaPa leaders and activists gathered at the airport and its adjacent areas. Many stood on both sides of the Airport Road holding posters and banners and chanting slogans welcoming their leader. At that time, a traffic jam was created on the Airport Road.

JaPa Chairman GM Quader also went to the airport to welcome Raushan.

Addressing the leaders and activists, GM Quader said, "The physical condition of the Leader of the Opposition has improved a lot. Those who wish to meet her should contact me."

JaPa Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, senior leaders Kazi Firoz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain, and Salma Islam, presidium members Golam Kibria, Fakhrul Imam, Moshiur Rahman, Sunil Shuvo Roy, Mir Abdus Sabur, and Shafiqul Islam were also present at the airport.

Raushan Ershad is a Member of Parliament from the Mymensingh-4 constituency. Her son Saad Ershad is a Member of Parliament from the Rangpur-3 constituency and the party's joint secretary-general.

Earlier, on August 14, Raushan was admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH). She was shifted to the ICU of the hospital on October 20 when her condition deteriorated. She was taken to Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok on November 5 for better treatment.











