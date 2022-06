JAMUKA authorized to prepare list of controversial MNAs, MPAs of 1970

BD gets more 4m doses of C-19 vaccine from US

18 makeshift cattle markets to be set up in City

College teacher ‘beaten by students with cricket stump’ dies in Savar

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday inaugurated three new multi-storeyed dormitories for the students at Barisal Cadet College. photo : ispr

