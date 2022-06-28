DU ‘Kha’ unit entry test results published

The result of 'Kha' unit admission test under the supervision of the Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2021-22 academic session has been published on Monday with a pass rate of 9.87 per cent.

Some 90.13 per cent of the total candidates have disqualified for the admission in the university.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at noon at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus.

A total of 56,972 admission seekers sat for the examination against 1,788 seats. Out of them, only 5,622 candidates have passed the test.

However, successful candidates have been asked to submit their subject preference list through the admission website of the university within July 4 to July 21.

For the scrutiny of the examination script, candidates have to contact the Dean of Arts Faculty within June 29 to July 6.

Nahnul Kabir Nuel, a former student of Govt Rajendra College, secured the first position with a total of 96.50 marks in this test.

While, Tabia Tasnim of Barishal Govt Women's College and Sabrin Akter Keya of Govt Nazimuddin College obtained the same marks - 96.25.

According to the university rules, Tabia and Sabrin have been made second and third respectively.

Responding to questions of journalists, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "The classes of the students of this session will begin as soon as possible once the admission process is completed."











