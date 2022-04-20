West Bengal Business summit back after 2 years

KOLKATA, April 19: Bengal Global Business Summit, which will be held on April 20 and 21, may host some big names from Indian Inc.

Apart from Gautam Adani, who is supposed to be at the summit, officials said there would be some other industry stalwarts at the event. These names, as officials indicated, could include Hindustan Unilever MD and CEO and FICCI president, Sanjiv Mehta, Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara, Mahindra & Mahindra CEO and MD Anish Shah, JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal, Indian Metal & Ferro Alloy MD S K Panda, ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri, TCG group chairman Purnendu Chatterjee, Great Eastern Energy chairman and former FICCI president Y K Modi, RP-SG group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, Universal Success chairman Prasoon Mukherjee and Advenz group chairman Saroj Poddar, among others.

This time BGBS, the international summit to showcase investment potential of Bengal, will have two business partners for the first time since it started in 2015. Both the apex industry chambers FICCI and CII will partner the West Bengal government in the sixth edition. For the first five editions of BGBS, only FICCI was the partner.

Also, there will be four knowledge partners for the event. They are KPMG, PwC, E&Y and Crisil. Incidentally, BGBS is being held after a gap of two years. Last BGBS was held in February 2019. Big names like Mukesh Ambani, L N Mittal, Swaraj Paul, Pawan Munjal had attended different editions of BGBS on earlier occasions. Former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had also attended the summit in different editions.

This global industry event was supposed to be held in 2021 as it became a biennial affair in 2019 following the announcement by the CM that it would be held once in two years. In the last BGBS in 2019, there were 12 partner countries and over 450 foreign delegates from 35 countries. In this edition, there will be 14 partner countries along with 40 countries which will participate. The partner countries this time are Japan, UK, Germany, Italy, Australia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Norway and Finland among others.

A major outcome of the last summit was the State-to-State partnerships signed with Lombardy Regional province, Italy, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Jeollanam Do Province, Republic of Korea and Govt of West Bengal towards mutual development of industry, infrastructure, education and skill development. Major multinationals like Alstom, Accor, D P World, IKEA, Capgemini, Decathlon, Schneider Electric, Oerlikon, Metro, Sharaf Group, IBM, Dell, BT, P&G were also present in the summit.

Former state finance minister Amit Mitra had earlier said investment proposals worth Rs 12.3 lakh crore were received between 2015 and 2019 at BGBS and majority of them were under implementation. -Times of India













