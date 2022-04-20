Video
Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

The market rebounded on Tuesday, halting a two-day plunge as the bargain hunters took floor to sweep prospective stocks that eroded in prices in the previous sessions, pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 47.68 points or 0.73 per cent to 6,530, after losing 102 points in the past two consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also rose with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rising 26.43 points to 2,436 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 14.72 points to 1,443 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 5.99 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing by 53 per cent over the previous day's 12-month lowest turnover of Tk 3.90 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 195 advanced, 132 declined and 51 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 154,304 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 138.34 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 5,268 billion on Tuesday, up from Tk 5,229 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 101 points to 19,231 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 61 points 11,538.
Of the issues traded, 141 declined, 108 advanced and 31 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 22.96 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 486 million.


