Wednesday, 20 April, 2022
India dye firms due to get Rs250cr arrears from buyers in BD, Turkey

Published : Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

AHMEDABAD, April 19: Dyes units based in Gujarat are witnessing payment defaults from international buyers and according to sources, around Rs 250 crore of payments from buyers in countries such Bangladesh, Turkey and Thailand are stuck.
Many manufacturers raised the issue with the Gujarat Dyestuffs Manufacturers Association, which initiated a dialogue with the authorities in Bangladesh.
GDMA president Ramesh Patel said, "Bangladesh is one of the biggest markets for the Gujarat dyes industry and many companies supply dyes to Bangladesh regularly. However, some companies have not received payments from Bangladesh buyers for a year. They approached us to get their pending payments. We sent a delegation to Bangladesh recently and members of the delegation met the Bangladesh authorities too. Authorities have promised to talk to local associations and help our manufacturers get their dues."
According to estimates, Gujarat-based companies are yet to receive more than Rs 100 crore for a year from Bangladesh. Similarly, some traders and manufacturers said that they are not getting payments from customers in Turkey too.
"Turkey had good business links with Ukraine and Russia and many Turkey-based companies are facing a liquidity crisis and are thus not making payments to us. Gujarat-based companies are waiting to recover at least Rs 100 crore from Turkey," said a manufacturer.
Some manufacturers also have payments issues with Thailand buyers. The association has not received any official complaint so far, but the matter is being discussed.    -The Times of India


