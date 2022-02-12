No VCs, Treasurers in 68 private  universities

Some 68 private universities in country are running without VCs and Treasurers, two key operators of keeping the academic and administrative function of the highest education centres mobile.

According to the Private University Act, the posts of VC, Pro- VC and Treasurer are filled by the President. But most of the private universities are being run by the owners without appointing any of them year after year.

Meanwhile, the Univer-sity Grants Commi-ssion (UGC), the supervisory body has not yet implemented the announcement made by the Chancellor since September last to red-list the private universities having no office-bearer in these three posts.

At present, among 108 private universities in the country only 40 have two posts- VC and Treasurer nominated by the Chancellor. On the other hand, Pro-VC post is vacant in 82 universities.

UGC private university department member Prof Dr. Biswajit Chanda said,"It is important for any private university to have a VC-Treasurer nominated by the Chancellor. Without that, there would be none left in the university as the chancellor's representative. That is also stated in the law of private universities. But we don't say anything without Pro-VC. Many government universities also have vacancies for Pro-VC posts."

According to the Private University Act, these three posts are filled by the President and the University Chancellor. The primary work is done by the Ministry of Education. After receiving proposals (panels) from the universities through the UGC, they send proposals to the government for these posts. It goes to the President through the Prime Minister's Office.

By law, the board of trustees of a private university sends proposals to the Ministry of Education for the appointment of three professors for each of the three posts. The Ministry of Education sends them to the higher echelons of the government after verifying them through UGC. From there, the president appoints one as chancellor of the university.

Allegedly, most of the universities in the country do not follow the rules and appoint themselves as the incumbents and carry out educational and administrative activities year after year. There are allegations that a panel of qualified people from many universities sent a panel of their own without sending it to the government. Later they come back to the university. Then the recruitment process comes to a halt. The university's board of trustees and owners then proceeded with the task of appointing a person of their choice.

When asked about such irregularity, Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda said that these universities were given time. Few of these universities have sent lists of VC-Treasurers, but not the maximum. We will decide on this in the future.

Where there are 40 universities that have VC-Treasurer Independent University of Bangladesh, International Islamic University Chittagong, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, East West University, BRAC University, Leading University, BGC Trust University, Premier University, World University of Bangladesh, Southeast University, Daffodil International University, Uttara University, United International University, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, Liberal Arts University Bangladesh, European University of Bangladesh, BGMEA University, ZH Sikder University, North Western University, KhwajaYunus Ali University, Sonargaon University, Feni University, Port City International University, Bangladesh University of Health Sciences, North Bengal International University, Rajshahi Science & Technology University, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University, Randa Prasad Shaha University, Global University, Bangladesh Army University of Science and Technology Saidpur, Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh Army University of Science and Technology Comilla, University of Creative Technology Chittagong, Bandarban University, University of Brahmanbaria, University of Skill Enrichment and Technology and RTM Al-Kabir Technical University.

There are pro-VCs in only 26 universities Among the 108 private universities there are Pro-VCs they are North South University, Independent University Bangladesh, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, International Islamic University Chittagong, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, American International University, University of Asia Pacific, East West University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Dhaka International University, Daffodil International University, Stamford University, State University, Northern University Bangladesh, Presidency University, Pundra University of Science and Technology, Green University, Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, United International University, University of Hammed, Varendra University, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, Sonargaon University, North Bengal International University, Canadian University of Bangladesh and University of Creative Technology, Chittagong.











