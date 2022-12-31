Moni Singh's 32nd death anniv today

The 32nd death anniversary of Comrade Moni Singh, founder president of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), will be observed today.

Comrade Singh was a member of the Advisory Council of the Provisional Government of Bangladesh during the Liberation War

in 1971.

Moni Singh, an Independence Award recipient, died on December 31,

1990 at the age of 84.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages paying respect to the memory of the late leader and seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said Moni Singh was the pioneer of communist movement in the subcontinent.

Throughout his life, he was involved in all the movements and struggles, including the anti-British movement, struggle against Pakistani rulers and the campaign to establish the rights of the toiling masses, he added.

The head of the state recalled the role of Moni Singh during the Liberation War saying that his relation with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was 'very deep.'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Comrade Moni Singh had made extraordinary contributions during the Liberation War.

Comrade Moni Singh's political and personal relations with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all time and the father of the nation, were very cordial, she recalled and said that the late leader played a very important role in the reconstruction of war-ravaged Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said Moni Singh's struggled life would remain as a source of inspiration for youths forever.

Different organizations including Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) have undertaken programmes marking the death anniversary of this veteran leader. -BSS











