Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:47 AM
PM mourns death of Modi's  mother

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

AHMEDABAD, Dec 30: Hiraben, mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India in the early hours of Friday. She was 99.
Hiraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with the prime minister's younger brother, Pankaj Modi.
Modi regularly visited Raysan to spend time with his mother during most of his visits to Gujarat.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed
deep shock and sorrow at the death of Heeraben Modi, mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a condolence message sent to Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina wrote "With a heavy heart, I, on behalf of the people of Bangladesh and myself, express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of your beloved mother, Smt. Hiraben Modi."
Mentioning Hiraben as a proud mother, she said, "We have seen how instrumental her role was in every aspect of your life as a mother, motivator, and mentor."
"Your most beloved relations with your mother and profound respect for her are exemplary to all in emulating generation after generation," she said, adding that "It reflects the core family values that our society has been nurturing since time immemorial."
Sheikh Hasina said, "With her passing away, we've witnessed the end of a century-long lifetime brimmed with suaveness, purity, and values."
She went on "at this time of bereavement, our thoughts are with you and your family and friends and all those who have been touched by her glorious life and blessings."
The premier offered prayers for the salvation of the departed soul.    -BSS


