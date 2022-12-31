AL, fronts keep watch on BNP in city

The ruling Awami League and its affiliates have taken a cautious stance in the capital to counter any kind of sabotage by BNP men in the name of mass protests.

Under the leadership of the party's central leaders, AL men were positioned at Uttara, Mohakhali, Shyamoli, Farmgate, Mirpur, Gabtali, Mirpur-10 intersection, Rampura, Badda U-loop and Jatrabari areas.

They staged separate peace rallies at these spots shortly after Friday Jummah prayers.

In the meantime, Awami League Praesidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya took position at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city to protest the BNP-Jamaat terror and anarchy.

"If the BNP-Jamaat tries to harm people's life and property in the name of 'mass rally', they will be suppressed," Nanak told

the AL gathering.

For this reason, he called upon the party leaders and activists to prepare unitedly and stay on the field.

Central Awami League held peace rally in Uttara, participated by Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, industry and commerce secretary Siddiqur Rahman, religious affairs secretary Advocate Sirajul Mostafa and local lawmaker Habib Hasan.

In his speech at the rally, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "The achievements of the government should be presented to the people more widely. Awami League has done a lot of work for the country in these 14 years. Common people are getting the benefits of these works and many more projects are in the pipeline, ongoing. To implement these projects, Awami League should be brought back to power for the sake of the country, for the sake of future generations."

"For this reason, we will not allow the opposition party to create an anarchic situation in the name of the movement or lead to an anarchic situation. We will be on the field with maximum strength. Awami League will deal with the so-called violent, destructive politics of the opposition party very strongly and politically," he added.

Praesidium member Shajahan Khan, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Finance and Planning Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan were in Mohakhali.

In Shyamoli, Praesidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, Organising Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed and Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana. Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party, joined the Shyamoli rally.

Praesidium Member Abdur Razzaque, Organising Secretary Ahmad Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Information and Research Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud, Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were in Farmgate.

In Gabtoli, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Cultural Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam and former member Abdul Awal Shamim were present.

Praesidium Member Abdur Rahman, Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain, Law Secretary Najibullah Hiru and Science And Technology Secretary Engr Abdus Sabur at Mirpur-10 Intersection.

In Rampura, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsunnahar, Women Affairs Secretary Jahanara Begum and Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossain took positions.

At Bangabandhu Avenue, besides Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nashim were present.

Praesidium member Adv Kamrul Islam, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni and Agriculture and Cooperative Secretary Faridunnahar Laili were in Jatrabari.













