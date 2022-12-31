Quader ridicules statement for  Fakhrul’s release



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a rally organised by Dhaka North AL in front of Shyamoli Square Shopping Mall in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He also commented that the BNP had fielded intellectuals 'for Fakhrul's release'. Quader said these at a rally of AL in front of Dhaka's Shyamoli cinema hall on Friday.

On Thursday, left-wing writer Badruddin Umar, Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury and Prof Abul Kasem Fazlul Huq as well as Fakhrul's college classmate economist Wahiduddin Mahmud among 60 other 'well-wishers' issued a statement demanding the release of BNP Secretary General.

In this regard, Quader said, "They wanted Fakhrul's release, good. Fakhrul is their friend. They are the well-wishers of him. We don't know if he (Fakhrul) is sick."

"These intellectuals, these prominent people didn't defend Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana after the killing of Bangabandhu and the entire family of the Father of the Nation in this country on August 15. Have you (intellectuals) issued a statement against those murderers?" he asked.

"Where was your words against the killing of August 15? I want to know. Where the protest was. Four national leaders were brutally murdered in jail, where was your protest?"

On December 7, there was a police clash with party leaders and workers in Naya Paltan around the Dhaka Divisional Mass Rally of BNP. In this incident, the police raided the BNP office and arrested activists. Later, the police arrested the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from Uttara's house at midnight. The next day he was arrested and taken to court and sent to jail.













