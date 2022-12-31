Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Quader ridicules statement for  Fakhrul’s release

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a rally organised by Dhaka North AL in front of Shyamoli Square Shopping Mall in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a rally organised by Dhaka North AL in front of Shyamoli Square Shopping Mall in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Criticizing the joint statement given by 60 'well-wishers' for the release of arrested BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader asked to know whether they had any statement against the killers of August 15 in 1975.
He also commented that the BNP had fielded intellectuals 'for Fakhrul's release'. Quader said these at a rally of AL in front of Dhaka's Shyamoli cinema hall on Friday.
On Thursday, left-wing writer Badruddin Umar, Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury and Prof Abul Kasem Fazlul Huq as well as Fakhrul's college classmate economist Wahiduddin Mahmud among 60 other 'well-wishers' issued a statement demanding the release of BNP Secretary General.
In this regard, Quader said, "They wanted Fakhrul's release, good. Fakhrul is their friend. They are the well-wishers of him. We don't know if he (Fakhrul) is sick."
"These intellectuals, these prominent people didn't defend Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana after the killing of Bangabandhu and the entire family of the Father of the Nation      in this country on August 15. Have you (intellectuals) issued a statement against those murderers?" he asked.
"Where was your words against the killing of August 15? I want to know. Where the protest was. Four national leaders were brutally murdered in jail, where was your protest?"
On December 7, there was a police clash with party leaders and workers in Naya Paltan around the Dhaka Divisional Mass Rally of BNP. In this incident, the police raided the BNP office and arrested activists. Later, the police arrested the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from Uttara's house at midnight. The next day he was arrested and taken to court and sent to jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police disperse Jamaat-Shibir processions in Malibagh, Paltan
Volatile market upsets customers
BNP announces countrywide sit-in protest on Jan 11
Quader ridicules statement for  Fakhrul’s release
AL, fronts keep watch on BNP in city
PM mourns death of Modi's  mother
Moni Singh's 32nd death anniv today
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night


Latest News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
Suu Kyi jailed for total of 33 years
StanChart Saadiq Bangladesh recognised as "Islamic Banking Window of the Year"
Hasina govt established rule of law in the country: Anisul Huq
Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation
One killed in a clash over disputed land in Pabna
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Dengue in Bangladesh: 14 new patients hospitalised in 24hrs
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Most Read News
China appoints its US envoy Qin Gang as new Foreign Minister
BNP complains to foreigners, but they don't control votes: Quader
Clashes break out between Jamaat and police in Dhaka
Ganatantra Mancha announces nationwide sit-in for January 11
BNP announces countrywide mass sit-in for January 11
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
PM Hasina consoles her Indian counterpart over mother's death
BNP, 32 parties stage huge showdowns in Dhaka as collective movement takes shape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft